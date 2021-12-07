California to bar K-12 students from campus if they refuse to wear a mask under new rules | 12 July 2021 | California K-12 students who refuse to wear masks inside school classrooms and buildings, as required under new state rules, will be prohibited from entering their campus, and another form of education will be provided to them, according to new regulations the state released Monday. Exceptions will be made for students with special health needs or disabilities. The state rules build on recommendations released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which provide flexibility to states and school districts... California is choosing to take a more strict and uniform approach, which also is possible under the federal framework.