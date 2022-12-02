California bill would make vaccine mandatory for employment | 12 Feb 2022 | Democratic California officials have introduced a bill which would force businesses to require their employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or face fines and other penalties. California State Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks-- a DemocRAT who worked on former President Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns -- introduced the bill on Thursday alongside fellow Democratic assembly members Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Evan Low, and Akilah Weber. Employers would then have to show proof to the state authorities that the employees complied with the requirement by January 23 or face penalties.