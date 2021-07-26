Flashback to Nazi Germany, circa 1939 - 1945: California city wants vaccinated employees to put stickers on their IDs | 26 July 2021 | (Montclair, CA) A policy asking Montclair city employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to be displayed as a sticker on their ID badges has prompted objections from one City Council member and is raising eyebrows among some city staffers. City employees have been sent a memo with a compliance form from the Human Resources Department asking that workers provide proof of vaccinations. Those who do so will be given a sticker saying they've been vaccinated and would be exempt from wearing face masks. Employees who have not been vaccinated, or do not provide proof or verification of their vaccination, will be required to wear face masks, according to City Manager Edward Starr. The California Department of Public Health is recommending stickers placed on employee ID badges "to demonstrate they have been fully vaccinated," Starr said. If the city does not comply with both federal and state regulations, fines as much as $10,000 a day could be issued or the city could be placed under investigation, Starr explained.