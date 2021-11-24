California County Mandates Masks in Private Homes for People Not in Same Household --Vaccination status doesn't matter, say Santa Cruz County officials | 23 Nov 2021 | Officials in Santa Cruz County, California, imposed a sweeping indoor mask mandate this week that includes private settings. For individuals gathering with people who do not live in the same household, masks should be worn in homes regardless of the COVID-19 vaccination status, according to the county on Monday. "Masks must be worn in private settings, including your home, when non-household members are present," the county wrote, without saying how it would enforce masking inside private homes. The mandate will also apply to public settings including offices and grocery stores. Businesses will be required to post signs about the mask requirement, the county said.