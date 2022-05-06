California County Reinstates Indoor COVID-19 Mask Mandate | 4 June 2022 | Alameda County in California's Bay Area is now requiring residents to wear face masks in most indoor public settings, citing the rising number of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. The mask mandate came into effect on June 3. The rule is not applicable in K-12 school settings. However, the county still recommended masking. In all other public places involving children and youth, which includes summer school, child care, and youth programs, the mask mandate will be in effect. Alameda has become the first county in California to reinstate mask requirements.