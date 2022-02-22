California Doctors Warn Against COVID-19 Censorship Bill | 22 Feb 2022 | Some medical professionals are vowing to fight a possible new California law that attempts to threaten their medical licenses for spreading "COVID-19 misinformation"--calling the effort "unconstitutional" and "illegal." California Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) introduced Assembly Bill (AB) 2098 on Feb. 15, which would prevent licensed physicians and surgeons from spreading COVID-19 misinformation. If passed, the law would inject disciplinary actions by the Medical Board of California or the Osteopathic Medical Board of California to care providers promoting alleged misinformation. "The idea that they're going to come after physicians that spread misinformation, without defining what misinformation is frightening," Physician Dr. Jeff Barke told The Epoch Times.