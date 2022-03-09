California enacts bill to punish doctors who disseminate 'misinformation' on COVI

California enacts bill to punish doctors who disseminate 'misinformation' on COVID --Medical professionals who engage in what the state declares 'misinformation' or 'disinformation' could be stripped of their state licenses. | 30 Aug 2022 | California legislators this week passed a bill allowing the state to take legal action against doctors who spread so-called "misinformation" or "disinformation" about COVID-19. Legislators on Monday voted to send AB 2098 to California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for a signature, The New York Times reported. The bill was introduced in February by Democratic state Assembly member Evan Low and co-authored by State Senator Richard Pan, a Sacramento Democrat. According to the language of the legislation, the measure would "designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or 'COVID-19,' as unprofessional conduct. The bill would also make findings and declarations in this regard."