California Exodus Continues: 700,000 More Left Than Moved in Over 2 Years, U.S. Census Shows | 18 Feb 2023 | California continues to grapple with the harsh reality of an ongoing migration crisis with its net migration--the difference between people moving in and those moving out--down by nearly 700,000, the most in the country, according to recently released U.S. Census data from April 2020 to July 2022. According to Chapman Economics Professor Dr. James Doti, who has studied migration trends in California, the net losses began in 2011. "It's been more than 10 years, but it's been gradually increasing," Doti told Epoch TV’s California Insider. Doti said people leave California for a multitude of reasons, including high taxes, the tough business environment, and hefty environmental regulations.