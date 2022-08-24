California expected to ban new gas car sales by 2035 | 24 Aug 2022 | California air regulators are expected Thursday to issue stringent rules to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out. The California Air Resources Board will vote on the measure Thursday afternoon, California Air Resources Board member Daniel Sperling told CNN. Sperling added he was "99.9%" confident the measure would pass. If it does, it would be the first such ban in the US. It also could have major implications for the US car market, given how large California's economy is. The board's new rule also would set interim quotas for zero-emission vehicles, focusing on new models.