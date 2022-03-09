California Extends Flex Alert Amid Sweltering Heatwave, Urges People Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Peak Hours to Avoid Power Outage | 2 Sept 2022 | The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex Alert into the weekend amid a sweltering heatwave in an effort to avoid rolling blackouts. Earlier this week, just days after passing a law banning new sales of gasoline powered cars by 2035, California urged residents to avoid charging their electric vehicles during peak hours to avoid power outages. "During a Flex Alert, consumers are urged to reduce energy use from 4-9 p.m. when the system is most stressed because demand for electricity remains high and there is less solar energy available. The top three conservation actions are to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles, and turn off unnecessary lights." The company that manages the power grid in California extended the Flex Alert on Friday evening and once again asked people to reduce their energy use.