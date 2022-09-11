California Gov. Newsom’s Reelection Appears Likely | 9 Nov 2022 | Gavin Newsom appears poised to serve another four-year term as California’s governor, according to preliminary results in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Newsom was leading the gubernatorial race with about 61.3 percent of the vote over state Sen. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) with approximately 38.7 percent, according to unofficial election results posted by the Secretary of State, as of 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night with 34 percent of precincts partially reporting. Newsom, a progressive Democrat, was elected to his first term in 2018, when his predecessor Gov. Jerry Brown (D) reached the term limit after eight years in office.