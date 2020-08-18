California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency due to fires amid heat wave | 18 Aug 2020 | California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday declared a state of emergency due to fires raging across the state. His announcement comes amid a scorching heat wave that has helped spark and spread multiple large blazes, including in Napa, Nevada and Monterey counties, and put a severe strain on the state's power grid, causing California's first rolling blackouts in 19 years. Newsom said his declaration was to ensure resources were available for crews battling the fires.