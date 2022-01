California Governor Newsom Wants Health Coverage for All Illegal Aliens | 10 Jan 2022 | California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday proposed a budget that would give all illegal aliens health coverage. In 2019, California extended health coverage to illegals age 26 and under. In 2021, California began covering illegals over the age of 55. Now Newsom wants all illegals in California to have health coverage, although it is unclear how he plans to pay for it.