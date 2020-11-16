California Governor Violated the Constitution With Mail Ballot Order - Judge | 15 Nov 2020 | California Gov. Gavin Newsom exceeded his authority and violated the state Constitution with an executive order that let all Californians vote by mail if they wanted to. Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman ruled Friday that the order, N-67-20, "improperly amended existing statutory law, exceeding the governor's authority and violating the separation of powers." The order stated, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, that "all Californians who are registered to vote in" the Nov. 3 election "must be empowered to vote by mail, as an alternative to in-person voting." Newsom, a Democrat, argued that California's government code gave him the power to issue orders like the one concerning mail ballots, but the judge was not convinced.