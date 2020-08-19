California gun control law banning high-capacity magazines struck down by 9th Circuit | 14 Aug 2020 | In a blow to one of Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature gun-control laws, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday overturned California's ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines. "Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote on behalf of two of the three judges on the panel. "California's near-categorical ban of (large-capacity magazines) strikes at the core of the Second Amendment, the right to armed self-defense. Armed self-defense is a fundamental right rooted in tradition and the text of the Second Amendment."