California Health Officials Call for Pause on Moderna Vaccine Batch Due to Reports of Allergic Reactions | 18 Jan 2021 | California health officials are calling for a pause on the use of a huge batch of Moderna's COVID vaccine, due to its "higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions." California's top epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan issued a statement Sunday evening recommending providers pause the administration of lot '041L20A' of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation. "A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours," Dr. Pan said.