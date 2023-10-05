California launches new snitch hotline to report 'hate acts' and 'hate incidents' - including 'name calling' | 9 May 2023 | California California has launched a new hotline for residents to report "hate acts." Last Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and the California Civil Rights Department announced the launch of CA vs Hate. Through the hotline, Californians will be able to snitch on their neighbors for committing "hate acts," which the service explicitly states do not always include violence. "A hate incident is a hostile expression or action that may be motivated by bias against another person’s actual or perceived identity," the website states. Some examples of "hate incidents," according to the website, are "refusing service," "derogatory name calling," and bullying. The new hotline, Newsom [a sociopath] explained, is "an unequivocal message that hate will not be tolerated" in California. [Yup, that's "name-calling." Report away!]