California Leftist Running for Congress Tweets That Lockdown, Mask Resisters Should Be Shot | 13 Aug 2021 | Steve Cox, an independent leftist candidate for California's 39th House seat, wrote on Twitter that anyone who does not wear a mask or practices social distancing should be shot. Cox, who claims to be running on a platform opposed to both traditional political parties, replied to Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire earlier this week on Twitter, who suggested that COVID is here to stay and that people should just live their lives "while you can." This was not appreciated by Cox, who launched into a violent tirade on Twitter. "Whenever anyone says 'we all die from something'… to justify not taking precautions to help protect others in this pandemic, we should be allowed to shoot them," Cox tweeted. "Why are you crying? We all die from something. For you, it's that bullet in your gut."