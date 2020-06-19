California makes face coverings mandatory outside the home | 19 June 2020 | Californians are now required to wear masks in a variety of public settings when social distancing isn't possible. The order by Gov. Gavin Newsom includes visits to high-risk settings such as healthcare facilities and while people are waiting or riding public transit. It comes one week after Orange County reversed a mask requirement when threats of violence over the mandate forced the county public health officer to step down... Other states with mask orders include New York, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Delaware and Maryland [and Connecticut].