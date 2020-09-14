California Man Arrested for Firebombing Republican Women's Headquarters After Being Caught on Camera | 12 Sept 2020 | A man has been arrested for a firebomb attack on the East Valley Republican Women federated offices in La Quinta, California, that took place in May, with authorities apprehending 23-year-old Carlos Espiru for the incident. Espiru can be seen allegedly striking the Republican office's windows with a baseball bat and shattering them before deploying an incendiary devices against the offices in surveillance camera footage of the crime... The Riverside County Sheriff's Offices confirmed that an arrest had been made in the arson attack on Thursday.