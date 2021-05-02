California Marine base missing 10 pounds of C-4 explosives - reports | 05 Feb 2021 | Around 10 pounds of explosives have vanished from a Marine Corps base in Southern California, reports said Thursday. The explosives, identified as C-4, were being stored at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, KGTV-TV of San Diego first reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation. The C-4 disappeared during a long training exercise two weeks earlier and may have been stolen.