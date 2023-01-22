California mass shooting: man shoots himself in van linked to Lunar Near Year massacre - sources --10 people killed and another 10 injured during rampage Saturday evening | 22 Jan 2023 | A man found inside a white van linked to a Lunar New Year massacre that left 10 people dead and 10 others injured in Southern California was found dead Sunday afternoon after what authorities believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement sources told Fox News that the man shot himself and died following a standoff with a "barricaded suspect" in a van in Torrance, located roughly 30 miles southwest of Monterey Park, where Saturday's shooting unfolded. "I want to address also that there is a tactical incident that's occurring in the city of Torrance," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during an earlier press briefing. "People have asked is that your suspect? We don't know." "It's a barricaded suspect situation. We are working with one of our partner agencies, the Torrance Police Department, to resolve that. We believe there is a person inside of that vehicle."