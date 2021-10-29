California In-N-Out Shut Down Permanently for Refusing to Check Customers' Vaccination Status | 27 Oct 2021 | An In-N-Out in Contra Costa County, California, has been shut down permanently for refusing to ask patrons for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within three days of dining in. The fast-food branch was told to close indefinitely on Tuesday according to The Hill. "The Pleasant Hill In-N-Out location received four citations in recent weeks and fines totaling $1,750, all for the same health order violation, before today's action," Contra Costa Environmental Health (CCEH) said in a statement. Arnie Wensinger, chief legal & business officer for the In-N-Out chain, said that the store "properly and clearly" posted signs that outlined the vaccination requirements for indoor diners, but said that the store refused to act as "the vaccination police for any government."