California National Guard put fighter jet on alert in March 2020 for 'possible domestic mission' - report --An F-15C fighter was put on alert, sources told the Los Angeles Times | 24 April 2021 | California National Guard members say a fighter jet was put on standby for a "possible domestic mission" last year, raising concerns that the military could be used to disperse protesters in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report. Four National Guard sources spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the matter, revealing that commanders were concerned about resistance to stay-at-home orders or chaos due to panic-buying. According to the sources, an F-15C fighter was put on alert, which raised concerns among Guard members that the jet could be used to "buzz" crowds -- a tactic often used in combat zones to disperse the enemy. The orders were allegedly handed down orally or through text messages rather than formally in writing, which made them highly unusual, the sources told the Times. The Guard members described such a tactic as an "inappropriate" use of military force against U.S. citizens."It would have been a completely illegal order that disgraced the military," one source told the Times. "It could look like we’re threatening civilians."