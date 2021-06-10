California oil spill: Pipeline wasn't shut down for more than 3 hours after pressure failure alert, feds say | 6 Oct 2021 | 6 Oct 2021 | The energy company that owns the ruptured pipeline that spewed more than 140,000 gallons of oil into Southern California waters didn't shutdown the pipeline for more than three hours after being alerted, according to federal regulators. In a letter to the company's president, U.S. Department of Transportation safety regulators wrote that company personnel "received a low-pressure alarm" at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the pipeline that signaled "possible failure." It wasn't until 6 a.m. -- more than three hours later -- that it was shutdown, the letter states. The letter was sent to the pipeline operator's parent company, Amplify Energy Corp., from the department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration -- which oversees the pipelines across the country. The letter also notes it took "over six hours" before the company reported the spill to the 24-hour federal National Response Center, the designated federal point of contact for reporting all oil, chemical, radiological, biological and etiological discharges into the environment.