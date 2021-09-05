California records first annual population decrease in state history | 7 May 2021 | California's population declined last year, marking the first time the nation's largest state has registered a drop since it joined the Union in 1850. The state's Department of Finance said in a report Friday that California's population stood at 39,466,855 as of Jan. 1, down 182,083 from the prior year, a growth rate of minus 0.46 percent... Los Angeles County has lost residents for three consecutive years, including a drop of almost 1 percent last year.