California rejected 100,000 mail-in ballots because of mistakes | 13 July 2020 | More than 100,000 mail-in ballots were rejected by California election officials during the March presidential primary, according to data obtained by The Associated Press that highlights a glaring gap in the state's effort to ensure every vote is counted. Because of the coronavirus, California is part of a growing number of states increasing mail-in balloting to avoid crowds at polling places... The California secretary of state's election data obtained by the AP showed 102,428 mail-in ballots were disqualified in the state's 58 counties, about 1.5% of the nearly 7 million mail-in ballots returned. That percentage is the highest in a primary since 2014, and the overall number is the highest in a statewide election since 2010.