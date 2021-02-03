California Releases Video Pushing Partnership with Microsoft to Collect Biometric Data From Children, Enforce Vaccine Mandates --The Orwellian Nightmare is manifesting itself. | 02 March 2021 | A video released by California contains propaganda meant to cajole state residents into accepting digital health IDs for children as necessary to reopen schools. A kid's voice is used to tug at the heartstrings of the viewer so they are more likely to comply with absurd mandates. California then introduced their new partnership with Microsoft, giving a massive globalist corporation access to a treasure trove of the biometric data from children -- an apparent violation of the 4th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution -- under the guise of safety. The video then shows children being forced to comply with these invasive checks to be able to go to school, with folksy-sounding music in the backdrop to make the process of subjugation seem quaint and fun.