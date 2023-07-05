California reparations panel approves payments of up to $1.2 million to every black resident --California's legislature could vote on the panel's recommendations | 7 May 2023 | The California Reparations Task Force formally recommended that the state offer payments of up to $1.2 million to every qualifying black resident. The task force held a public meeting in Oakland, California, on Saturday and voted on the final set of recommendations to be sent to the state's legislators. The nine-member panel called on the state to offer its black residents a formal apology in addition to the payments. The panel's recommendation breaks payments down by types of historical discrimination... Black residents could receive roughly $2,352 in compensation for over-policing and mass incarceration for each year they lived in California between 1970 and 2020. Those payments could amount to $115,260.