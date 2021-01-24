California resident dies several hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine | 23 Jan 2021 | An individual in California who tested positive for COVID-19 in late December and was vaccinated Thursday died several hours after receiving the shot, the Placer County Sheriff's office announced Saturday. "There are multiple local, state, and federal agencies actively investigating this case; any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation," the sheriff's office said. It is unclear if the individual received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Last week, California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended that providers halt the administration of one lot of the Moderna vaccine "out of an extreme abundance of caution" after it caused an allergic reaction in less than ten people.