California residents stranded in 'once-in-a-generation' snow event need food, medicine | 3 March 2023 | Residents of mountain communities in California have been stuck in their homes with little food following what meteorologists are calling "once-in-a-generation" snowfall. The severe weather knocked out power, and snow led to roof collapses. County workers took more than 500 calls for aid -- including asking for baby formula and medicine -- on Wednesday while firefighters worked to evacuate the most vulnerable and fight possibly storm-related explosions. The onslaught of storms led to as much as 10 feet of snow for some resort communities, according to the National Weather Service.