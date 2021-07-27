California Restaurant Protests Medical Tyranny By Asking Diners to Prove They Are Unvaccinated | 27 July 2021 | A California restaurant is protesting against medical tyranny by posting a sign asking diners to prove they are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Basilico's Pasta e Vino in Orange County has made major waves with their sign taking aim at "treasonous, anti-American stupidity." "Notice: Proof of being unvaccinated required. We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity. Thank you for pondering," the signs on the restaurant's door read. The owner of the restaurant has also been outspoken on their Facebook page. On Tuesday, they responded to an article by the Los Angeles Times that trashed them for their vaccine stance. "LOS ANGELES TIMES' PRINTS AN ARTICLE ABOUT US, AND AGAIN HERE COME THE HATERS, AND WITH IT, THE HARASSING NON-STOP PHONE CALLS, THREATS AND HUNDREDS OF ONE STAR REVIEWS. AND GUESS WHAT? WE AT 'BASILICO'S PASTA E VINO' WEAR IT ALL AS A BADGE OF HONOR!" they wrote in all caps.