California weather: Death toll from parade of storms reaches 14 as flooding, mudslides prompt evacs | 10 Jan 2023 | Another powerful storm is moving into Southern California after forcing thousands to the north to evacuate, prompting dozens of water rescues, causing widespread damage and bringing to 14 the tally of people killed in the state's parade of storms in recent weeks. More than 11 million people in western Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were under a flood warning Tuesday morning, while some 34 million people across California -- about 10% of all Americans -- are under flood watches as the risk of mudslides also shifts to the Los Angeles and San Diego areas. Tuesday's storms are just the latest in a wave of atmospheric rivers to thrash the West Coast in recent weeks... Over 24 hours as of Monday night, 2 to 7 inches of rain had fallen across much of the state's lower elevations.