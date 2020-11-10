California wildfire that killed 4 may have been sparked by power line equipment --The Zogg Fire erupted in Shasta County in September and destroyed over 200 structures | 11 Oct 2020 | Investigators in California probing the cause of a recent wildfire that killed four people have taken possession of equipment belonging to Pacific Gas and Electric, the utility said Friday. In a filing with the California Public Utilities Commission, PG&E said investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) have taken some of its equipment as part of the ongoing investigation into the Zogg Fire. The Zogg Fire erupted in Shasta County on Sept. 27 as high winds were impacting the region, quickly growing into a blaze that has consumed at least 56,338 acres. The fire killed four people in the community of Igo and later spread into neighboring Tehama County.