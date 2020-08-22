California wildfires among largest in history as state braces for more dry lightning --Forecasters issued a warning for Sunday morning through Monday night --Blazes have burned more than 900,000 acres over seven days --Area bigger than Rhode Island burns as resources stretched | 22 Aug 2020 | Already battling some of the largest wildfires on record, California is bracing for dry lightning and gusty winds that threaten to start more fire, and stoke the existing blazes. The state has already requested help from Australia and Canada to help contain the fires , which have displaced more than 100,000 people and killed six and incinerated hundreds of homes. The blazes were sparked by an unusual barrage of lightning and stoked by a searing, persistent heatwave last week. The state's governor, Gavin Newsom, said the fires,which have chewed through more than 991,000 acres over seven days, "are stretching our resources, our personnel", requiring help from other states and countries. Two fires, the LNU Lightning Complex and the SCU Lightning Complex, now rank as the second and third-largest on record.