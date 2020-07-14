California's Newsom creates 'strike teams' to enforce business shutdowns --The governor's announcement comes as he ordered a number of businesses across 19 of the state's counties to suspend indoor operations. | 01 July 2020 | California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D - Deranged) announced Wednesday that he has set up "multi-agency strike teams" to make sure businesses across the state are adhering to his orders to close shop as cases of COVID-19 surge. The announcement by Newsom comes as he ordered a number of businesses across 19 of the state's counties to suspend their indoor operations. During a press briefing, the governor said that restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms must halt all indoor operations. Newsom, who earlier this week ordered bars to close in a number of California counties, extended that mandate to include drinking establishments in other counties. The strike teams -- which will consist of members from the state's Alcohol Beverage Control, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Highway Patrol and other departments -- will target "non-compliant workplaces."