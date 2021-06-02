Calls for Bank of America boycott grow after data given to FBI | 05 Feb 2021 | Customers are calling for a boycott of Bank of America, after a report that the bank handed over the account information of hundreds of innocent people in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. At the request of the FBI, the country's second-largest bank allegedly snooped through information of anyone making certain purchases in and around Washington before and after the riots, and handed over the information of 211 people, according to Fox News' Tucker Carlson. Only one of those 211 people was brought in for questioning, and none of them were arrested, according to Fox's report... Now, customers and non-customers alike are calling those reported actions an overreach, and taking to Twitter to announce they are canceling their accounts and calling on others to do the same.