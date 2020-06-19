Calls intensify in Congress to make Juneteenth a federal holiday --Both Democrats and Republicans are calling for federal recognition. | 19 June 2020 | In the wake of the nationwide outcry over the killing of George Floyd, bipartisan calls have amplified to name Juneteenth -- June 19, which commemorates the end of slavery -- a federal holiday. A group of Senate Democrats announced Friday that they would introduce the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, legislation to designate the day, and if passed, would make Juneteenth the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Day was recognized in 1983... The Senate Democrats' bill comes after Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas also announced plans to introduce a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. "Texans have celebrated this end to slavery for 155 years. It's an opportunity to reflect on how far we've come and a reminder of how far we still have to go," he tweeted Thursday.