Calls for Whole Foods boycott grow after employees wearing BLM masks sent home | 06 July 2020 | Critics are calling on Whole Foods Market to change its policy banning workers from wearing Black Lives Matter masks while on the job, saying there should be "no place safe for racism" in corporate America. More than 40 people protested Sunday outside of the chain's Cambridge location, where seven employees walked off the job on June 25 after being turned away when they showed up to work wearing BLM masks, the The Boston Globe reported. Days after the initial workers were turned away, more than 20 employees at the Whole Foods walked off the job on June 30 in protest of the company's policy, WHDH reported.