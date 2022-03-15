Cameraman shot alongside Fox News reporter in Ukraine dies --Pierre Zakrzewski died after being injured with Benjamin Hall near Kiev | 15 March 2022 | Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski died on Tuesday, a day after the vehicle he was traveling in with correspondent Benjamin Hall was "struck by incoming fire" near the Ukrainian capital of Kiev a day earlier, Fox CEO Suzanne Scott said. Hall is reportedly in intensive care. The incident happened in the village of Gorenka, on the northwestern outskirts of Kiev. The village is situated on the front line of conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces, and it is unclear from which side the two reporters were hit.