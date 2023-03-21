Campaigners' fury at Harry and Meghan's charity partner which says boyhood should be 'fluid' and teaches primary school pupils to question 'gender norms' --Archewell has partnered with the initiative which wants boyhood to be 'fluid' | 20 March 2023 | Two London schools have piloted a curriculum about 'challenging limiting gender stereotypes' run by a charity backed by Prince Harry and Meghan, it emerged today. The Global Boyhood Initiative, which wants boyhood to be "fluid," has run workshops with staff at Ravenstone School in Balham and Sherwood Primary School, Mitcham. The organisation "promotes gender equity by fostering positive masculinity in boys and men" and has warned that the phrase "boys will be boys" is dangerous. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's organisation Archewell has partnered with the US-based initiative which also accuses parents of "gendering" unborn children.