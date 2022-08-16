Canada Announces 'Digital Identity Program' in Partnership With WEF | 15 Aug 2022 | The government of Canada has announced it is working on a new federal "Digital Identity Program" after partnering with Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum (WEF) to help develop a global ID system. Canada joins the Dutch government in developing a digital ID system in partnership with the WEF. The program seeks to create a digital proof-of-identity document for all citizens that is logged in a system used by airports, authorities, and government agencies. Details about the development of a federal "Digital Identity Program" were revealed in the Canadian government's "Canada's Digital Ambition 2022" report. "The COVID-19 pandemic [created by and for the globalists] highlighted the need for government services to be accessible and flexible in the digital age," the report published by the government reads.