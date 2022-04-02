Canada province vows to end Covid restrictions 'very soon' | 4 Feb 2022 | Canada’s Saskatchewan province will soon lift all of its Covid-19 measures, the regional government said, arguing that residents are tired of intrusions into their lives and a perpetual state of panic triggered by the pandemic. "Covid is not ending, but government restrictions on your rights and freedoms - those will be ending, and ending very soon," Moe said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday night. "What's necessary is your freedom. What's necessary is getting your life back to normal, and it's time." The public health order which created Saskatchewan's Covid rules is set to expire later this month, but currently requires masking at indoor public spaces, proof of vaccination or a negative test result for government employees, as well as mandatory self-isolation for anyone who screens positive for the virus.