Canada to require COVID vaccines for air, train and ship travelers | 13 Aug 2021 | The Canadian government announced Friday that commercial airline travelers will soon need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The sweeping mandate, which also includes passengers on cruise ships and interprovincial trains, will go into effect "[a]s soon as possible in the fall and no later than the end of October," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement. Alghabra added that those working in "the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors" would face the same requirement, while other federal government employees would need to be vaccinated as early as the end of September.