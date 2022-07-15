Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers | 14 July 2022 | The federal government is bringing back mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers coming into Canada, starting July 19. A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto... The mandatory random testing only applies to fully-vaccinated travellers. Unless exempt, unvaccinated travellers will still have to test on days one and eight of their mandatory 14-day quarantine. If a fully-vaccinated traveller tests positive, a 10-day isolation is required, regardless of the province or territory in which the traveller resides. Mandatory random testing continues at land border points of entry, the government added.