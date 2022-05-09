Canada rocked by multiple deadly stabbings in Saskatchewan | 4 Sept 2022 | At least 10 people have been killed and another 15 injured in a stabbing rampage in Canada's central Saskatchewan province, police say. The victims were found in 13 locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon. Two suspects named as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are on the run and considered armed and dangerous.Residents have been told to shelter in place, as a massive manhunt continues across a huge geographical area. "Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) tweeted.