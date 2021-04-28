Canada says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from troubled Emergent lab 'safe' --FDA has flagged quality issues at the facility, and paused new production | 27 April 2021 | Canadian health authorities attempted to assuage concerns Sunday about the safety of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from a troubled Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, Md. The manufacturing facility, known as Bayview, saw 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine go to waste after a dosage mix-up last month. The U.S. FDA recently ran an investigation at the facility, and as a result "cited a number of observations concerning whether the facility's processes met our requirements and standard," per a statement issued last week... Canadian authorities said 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the facility met "quality specifications."