Canada secretly tracked 33 million phones during COVID-19 lockdown - report | 25 Dec 2021 | Canada's federal government admitted to secretly surveilling its population's movements during the COVID-19 lockdown by tracking 33 million phones. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) clandestinely tracked the devices to assess "the public's responsiveness during lockdown measures," the agency acknowledged last week, according to Blacklock's Reporter, which first reported the disclosure. Canada's entire population totals 38 million, according to Statistics Canada. "Evidence is coming in from many sources, from countries around the world, that what was seen as a huge surveillance surge -- post 9/11 -- is now completely upstaged by pandemic surveillance," David Lyon, author of Pandemic Surveillance and the former director of the Surveillance Studies Centre at Queen's University in Ontario, told the National Post.