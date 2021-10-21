Canada unveils international travel vaccine passport - starting Nov. 30, you won't be able to fly without it | 21 Oct 2021 | Fully vaccinated Canadians travellers will be able to prove their status with provincially issued vaccine passports that sport machine-readable QR codes and the endorsement of the federal government -- and starting Nov. 30, they won't be able to fly without one. Federal officials say they are confident that other countries will accept the "pan-Canadian" standardized documents, but that work is ongoing to ensure international partners are familiar with it and able to recognize the provincial documents as Canada's proof of vaccination against COVID-19... The standardized document will include the holder's full name, date of birth, vaccination status, number of doses, vaccine type, product name and lot number, and the date they were vaccinated.