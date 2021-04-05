Canada Will Require Using a Vaccine Passport for Entry | 1 May 2021 | Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu says her government supports the idea of a "vaccine passport" and will come up with a form of vaccine certification to allow vaccinated Canadians to travel internationally. Hajdu said Canada will likely be able to fast-forward its own vaccine passport program by adapting an existing app. "From our perspective we have a bit of a head start in terms of entry into Canada in that we have ArriveCAN, the app that allows for digital proof of testing, for example, now, and a variety of other documents that people have to submit to enter Canada," Hajdu said.